Meetings to help Grand Rapids renters find properties

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- Finding rental housing can be a challenge, so one city is holding a meeting for residents to help.

Prospective residents can come out to Saint Alphonsus Church on Carrier St., from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on November 1st.

Guests will see the city's new rental assistance center, which is a two year pilot program to connect renters with social workers to help them overcome housing barriers.

They'll also get to learn more about a new ordinance that limits how much landlords can charge for application fees.

Thursday night's meeting is the second of three in a series.

The final meeting is scheduled for November 15th at Baxter Community Church at 6:30 p.m.