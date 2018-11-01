Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for November 1

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

1. The 90th annual Tulip Time Festival is only five months away, and we're getting a first look at the entertainment line-up.

The headliner is no stranger to most. Former TV Late Night Show Host, Jay Leno, is bringing his stand-up comedy to the festival Friday, May 10. Premium tickets for Leno are $87 per person, with general admission tickets going tor $70.

Also the original eagles tribute band Hotel California will kick off the festival on opening night. Tulip Time runs from May 4-12.

For a complete look at the lineup, head to tuliptime.com.

2. Job seekers, there's a job fair happening in Kentwood today!

Lacks Enterprises will host the job fair at their location on Airlane Drive. The company wants to fill entry level positions in general labor, inspection, machine operation, and more.

Officials will give on-the-spot interviews and plan to hire immediately. In fact, if someone gets hired, they can start as soon as the next day.

Pay starts at $12 an hour, and many positions include benefits.

The job fair goes from 12 to 3.

3. Surging in the summer and ice skating in the winter.

Officials with the Downtown Ludington Board are looking to bring a rink downtown.

Currently, the marketing committee is seeking pledges of $500 sponsorships to cover the cost of purchasing the ice rink.

The sponsorship would include a logo banner on the fence around the ice rink. If there's enough support, the idea will be presented to the board for approval at the November 5 board meeting.

If it's approved, then rink could be installed in December and would remain open- free of charge- through the winter.

4. Uber just introduced a new, monthly subscription that lets riders avoid unexpected surge pricing.

The plan is called "Ride-Pass," and it starts at $14.99 a month depending on the city.

The subscription locks in consistent, flat-rate prices for each rid e to avoid up charges during peak times. The plan renews automatically each month, but users can cancel anytime.

It's currently available in Los Angeles, Denver, Orlando, Miami, and Austin, Texas. No word on whether Uber plans on expanding to more cities.

5. It's a historical day at McDonald's locations across the country. The company is releasing a new breakfast sandwich for the first time in five years.

Starting today, people can order a triple breakfast stack at any McDonald's location.

It's made with two sausage patties, American cheese, crispy bacon and an egg. It can be served on a McMuffin, biscuit, or McGriddle cake.

The idea came from the store's secret menu, which is when people create variations at different stores.

The sandwiches are available only for a limited time and can also be ordered on Uber Eats at participating restaurants.