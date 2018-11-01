× Muskegon man gets 8-22½ years for daughter’s bathtub death

MUSKEGON, Mich. (AP) — A western Michigan man who left his 14-month-old daughter in a bathtub has been sentenced to prison after being convicted of manslaughter and second-degree child abuse in her death.

A judge Wednesday sentenced 35-year-old Justin Smutz of Muskegon eight to 22½ years.

The sentence was enhanced due to his prior, unrelated conviction for domestic violence.

Adalynn Grace Smutz died March 25, 2016, while in the bathtub with her 2-year-old half-brother.

Justin Smutz told authorities he left the children unattended for a few minutes while going out to his car to look for a cigarette, leaving his 8-year-old son in charge.

Smutz addressed the court, admitting that leaving the children unattended was wrong. He says he plans to appeal his convictions.

Rhonda Smutz, Adalynn’s mother, says her daughter has justice.