Odd-even parking now in effect for Grand Rapids

Posted 6:05 AM, November 1, 2018, by

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- It's a sure sign that winter is coming: odd-even parking is now in effect for residents in Grand Rapids.

The parking restriction started at midnight Wednesday morning. The rule means that on even-numbered days, drivers must park on the even side of the street, while on odd-numbered days, they must part park on the odd side.

The rule is meant to help crews clear the road of leaves and snow without having to weave around vehicles.

Odd-even parking stays in effect until April 1st.

