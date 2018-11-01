× Police: driver medical issue may’ve caused vehicle to veer off M-45

TALLMADGE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Investigators think a medical problem may’ve led to a one-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon on a state highway, east of Allendale.

It happened around 4:40 p.m., on M-45/Lake Michigan Drive at Linden Drive. Ottawa County Central dispatchers say a Jeep Cherokee went off the road and into a median.

Ottawa County Sheriff’s Sergeant Christie Wendt says witnesses had observed the vehicle swerving in the lanes before gradually going off the left side of the road and coming to a stop in the median:

“Witnesses stopped and provided life-saving measures to the driver of the vehicle prior to medical and police arriving. The driver was transported to Spectrum Health (Butterworth Hospital in Grand Rapids) by Life ambulance. Traffic in the area was shut down to one lane both east- and west-bound on Lake Michigan Drive for approximately one hour.”

The man’s name and condition were not provided in a Sheriff’s Office news release. Besides sheriff’s deputies, other responding agencies were Allendale and Wright-Tallmadge Fire Rescue, and Life Ambulance.