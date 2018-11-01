Smart Shopper: Black Friday ads leaked

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Get a jump-start on your Black Friday plan of attack! Earlier and earlier, stores are releasing their ads. Thanks to great online sites such as blackfriday.com along with bestblackfriday.com we can get a glimpse at some of the most talked about ones. On these sites is also where you will find if stores will or won't be open on Thanksgiving.

Below are a list of some of the stores releasing their ads. Click on them and you will be lead right to them!

Harbor Freight

Kohl's

Costco

True Value

Rite Aid

There are predictions floating around on when other major retailers will leak their ads according to bestblackfriday.com

Nov. 5: Target

Nov. 7: Best Buy

Nov. 8: Walmart

Nov. 12: Macy's and Game Stop

Speaking of Target, starting Nov. 1 through Dec. 22, the retailer is offering "free" two-day shipping, no minimum purchase or membership requirements. More is outlined in the news release.

While doing your online shopping, don't forget to download further cost-savings apps like Honey.