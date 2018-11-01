Spend less on your home renovation project with items at Habitat Kent Restore

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Whether it's projects around the house that have piled up because the cost is too high, all the way down to gently loved housewares that people take "as is" or add their own personal touch, Habitat for Humanity of Kent County Restore can help homeowners do all of the above for way less.

Leigh Ann went to one of their stores to take a look at all the housewares they offer, new and gently used, and how all the money spent there goes back into helping those in need in the community.

Habitat Kent Restore has three stores in Kent County:

5701 S. Division Avenue, Wyoming

5920 Alpine Avenue Northwest, Comstock Park

2460 Chicago Drive, Hudsonville

For more information, or to sign up to volunteer, head to habitatkent.org/restore.