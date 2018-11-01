Strong defense helps Cedar Springs to district final

CEDAR SPRINGS, Mich -- The Cedar Springs football team is riding a 9-game winning streak into a division 3 district championship game Friday night at Mount Pleasant.

The Redhawks have been getting it done on defense lately, allowing a total of 7 points in their last 7 games.

"I think the key is that we play really good team defense" 6th year head coach Gus Kapolka said.  "We have guys that are disciplined, stay in their gaps that do their responsibility down after down after down and we run the football and when you do those things I think you have chance to be competitive with anybody."

Mount Pleasant (10-0) has allowed just 74 points all season in winning the Saginaw Valley Red division title outright.  Friday night's game is scheduled to kickoff at 7 p.m..

