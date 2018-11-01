Trump expected to announce plan to deny asylum

Posted 1:25 PM, November 1, 2018, by

Migrants -mostly Hondurans- taking part in a caravan heading to the US, hold Honduran and Mexican national flags as they walk along the road on their way to Matias Romero, at La Ventosa, Oaxaca State, Mexico, on November 1, 2018. - President Donald Trump kept up the pressure on Mexico on Wednesday to halt groups of migrants heading to the American border, as the US enters the final stretch of campaigning before key midterm elections. Trump ordered thousands of troops to the southern border and threatened to end automatic citizenship for US-born children of immigrants. GUILLERMO ARIAS/AFP/Getty Images

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is expected to announce plans to deny asylum to migrants who try to enter the U.S. illegally between ports of entry as part of his latest election season response to two caravans of migrants heading toward the U.S.-Mexico border.

That’s according to three people familiar with the plans who spoke to The Associated Press on Thursday on the condition of anonymity because they weren’t authorized to speak publicly.

The White House announced earlier that the president would be making “brief remarks on the illegal immigration crisis” before he departs for a campaign rally in Missouri.

It’s unclear whether the restrictions would apply only to those traveling in the caravans or would extend beyond the caravans to all people trying to enter the country.

The announcement comes as the president has sought to focus attention on immigration while trying to drum up GOP enthusiasm heading into next Tuesday’s midterm elections.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

2 comments

  • Kevin Rahe

    Why would this be news? Of course you would expect someone seeking asylum to go to a location – e.g. a port of entry – where that sort of thing is handled. Or are we supposed to set up immigration offices every couple miles along the whole border? Silly.

    Reply
    • Kevin Rahe

      There are 330 such places along our southern border. It shouldn’t be difficult for anyone to find one of them. Shame on the news media for even implying that the people in the approaching caravan seeking asylum might intend to enter our country illegally.

      Reply