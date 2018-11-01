Tulip Time announces entertainment line-up for 90th anniversary

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOLLAND, Mich. -- It's crazy to think that the 90th annual Tulip Time Festival is only five months away, and we are getting a first look at the entertainment line-up.

Tulip Time is thrilled to welcome acclaimed TV late night show host, Jay Leno, who is bringing his stand-up comedy to the festival Friday, May 10 at Central Wesleyan at 7:45 p.m. Premium tickets for Leno are $87 per person, with general admission tickets going for $70.

The original Eagles tribute band Hotel California will kick off the festival on opening night, Saturday, May 4, 2018 at 8 p.m. at the Holland Civic Center with tickets going for $35 each.

Below are additional acts planned for the festival.

New Odyssey Guy Dinner Show –Monday, May 6 and Wednesday, May 8 at 6:30 p.m. at Haworth Inn. Tickets are $48 per person.

The Texas Tenors – Wednesday, May 8, 7-8:30 p.m. at Central Wesleyan Church. Tickets are $34 per person.

FiddleFire – Wednesday, May 8, 7-8:30 p.m. at the Jack H. Miller Center – Hope College. Tickets are $28 per person.

Walt Matzke’s Four Pianos - Thursday, May 9, 7-8:30 p.m. at Central Wesleyan Church. Tickets are $32 per person.

There will also be a quilt show during the event, an art party, and even a class on how to arrange flowers. There will also be a swing band, improv group, and a dutch organ concert.

Tulip Time runs May 4-12, 2019. Tickets can be purchased online or in person at the Tulip Time Festival Box Office located at 42 West 8th Street, Holland, Michigan, or by phone at 800-822-2770.