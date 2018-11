Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KENTWOOD, Mich. -- The search is on this morning for a suspect accused of breaking into a Kent County business.

Police in Grand Rapids say it happened around 4:30 a.m. Friday morning at a business in the area of 32nd Avenue and Breton Road SE in Kentwood.

We're told three of the four suspects have been arrested but one is still at large.

Police have not said which specific business was targeted by the suspected thieves.