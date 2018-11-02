× Airtime Grand Rapids is celebrating its 2nd anniversary

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.– Airtime is inviting you to help the company celebrate a big milestone.

The location on 28th Street in Grand Rapids is celebrating its 2 year anniversary on Saturday.

The all-day event will be taking place from 10 a.m. until 11 p.m.

There will also be free popcorn, face paintings, cotton candy and more.

You will also be catching deals like jumping for $5 an hour rather than the original $14.

For more information just visit the company’s website.