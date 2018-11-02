Airtime Grand Rapids is celebrating its 2nd anniversary

Posted 11:23 PM, November 2, 2018, by

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.– Airtime is inviting you to help the company celebrate a big milestone.

The location on 28th Street in Grand Rapids is celebrating its 2 year anniversary on Saturday.

The all-day event will be taking place from 10 a.m. until 11 p.m.

There will also be free popcorn, face paintings, cotton candy and more.

You will also be catching deals like jumping for $5 an hour rather than the original $14.

For more information just visit the company’s website.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s