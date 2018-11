Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FILLMORE TOWNSHIP, Mich. -- We are working to learn more information after a barn fire overnight.

It happened around 3 a.m. Friday in the 4600 of 52nd Street in Allegan County, near the intersection of 147th Avenue and 52nd Street in Fillmore Township.

Officials tell us no one was injured in the blaze but the building is likely a total off loss.

A firefighter on scene tells our crew the fire likely started in a wood burning stove that was inside the barn.