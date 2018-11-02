Brian Kilmeade talks about his historical thriller, “Andrew Jackson & The Miracle of New Orleans”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Broadcaster Brian Kilmeade wears many hats: co-host of FOX News Channel's morning show "FOX & Friends", host of the daily national radio show "The Brian Kilmeade Show", and now he's a New York Times Bestselling Author. Kilmeade will be in Grand Rapids tonight to talk about his new book "Andrew Jackson And The Miracle Of New Orleans" at Schuler Books.

The author himself stopped by the Fox 17 Morning Mix to talk more about his book, and give people a sample of what he'll be talking about at his sold-out book tour.

"Andrew Jackson & The Miracle of New Orleans" just released in paperback on October 23. The historical thriller brings new understanding to one of Americas greatest generals, who later became one of its most controversial presidents. Kilmeade describes it as the battle that would shape the United State's destiny.

In a brand-new paperback afterword, Brian dives into the legacy of Old Hickory and the influence Jackson had on his successors across party lines such as Reagan, Kennedy, Trump and more.

Copies are available at any major book store, as well as Amazon.

Learn more about his book at briankilmeade.com.