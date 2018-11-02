× Dierks Bentley coming to Van Andel in 2019

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Three-time County Music Award nominee Dierks Bentley has announced he is bringing his 2019 Burning Man Tour to West Michigan.

Bentley will perform alongside special guests at 7 p.m. on March 30, 2019 at Van Andel Arena.

Bentley will be joined by special guests Jon Pardi, Tenille Townes and Hot Country Knights.

Tickets go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, November 9 at 10:00 AM.

Tickets will be available at the Van Andel Arena and DeVos Place box offices,or online.