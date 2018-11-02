Food Fight Fridays: Otsego High School

OTSEGO, Mich. — We continued our ‘Food Fight Fridays’ and made our way out to Otsego High School.

All the food collected this week will go towards the Otsego Christmas Basket Project. The students have also been working to raise toys for this drive as well. The community can donate all the way up to November 6th.

Students and staff really pulling together to make it all possible, so far all the schools we’ve gone to have collected more than 28 thousand pounds of food.

The total amount collected from Otsego is 1,300 lbs!

So far Thornapple Kellogg is in the lead with FOX 17 ‘Food Fight Fridays’ collecting more than 7,000 lbs of food.