Frederik Meijer Gardens hosting Holiday Gift Show

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.– It’s a sure sign that the holidays are fast approaching as Frederik Meijer Gardens is planning to host a holiday gift show on Saturday.

This is the 22nd year for the event which allows shoppers to get an early start on Christmas gifts.

From 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. there will be a variety of vendors offering to wrap your gifts for free.

Members will get a 10% discount on their purchases.

Non-members are still welcome to attend and everyone gets in free.

For more information just head to Meijer Gardens website.