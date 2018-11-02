Free dental services Friday at GR dentist office

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Grand Rapids dentist office is hoping to pay it forward to people in need, offering free dental services Friday, November 2.

Exalta Health, located at 2060 Division Ave S. in Grand Rapids, is opening its doors for Free Dental Day.

The non-profit health clinic is offering the services on a first come first served basis from 7:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

“If you don’t have dental insurance, it is difficult to find places to provide relief for tooth pain,” states Bill Paxton president of Exalta Health.

“Our Free Dental Days provide an option for people. We also help reduce the cost of healthcare by making quality dental and medical care affordable and accessible, and keeping people out of the emergency rooms,” Paxton said.

To learn more, call 616-475-8446.