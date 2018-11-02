Friday’s Friend: Meet Blaze

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We always refer to them as our "four-legged friends" but "three-legged" Blaze, age 3, made us realize that's not always the case.

Blaze is a Basset Hound mix at the Humane Society of West Michigan who had his leg removed due to injuries. Blaze is an easy-going guy who loves to greet new people with a smile. Unfortunately, HSWM does not have a history of how he is with other animals or children. Blaze is currently up for adoption.

HSWM invites all of you to their Taliwagger Fundraiser on Nov. 10. Tailwagger Dog Photography is holding a fundraiser from 11a.m. to 4 p.m. at HSWM. Half of all proceeds will go back to help the animals of HSWM. Dog Portrait session fee is $65 (includes 1 fully edited digital negative) and must be booked in advance. Additional digital negatives can be purchased for $20 each with booking or $25 each after you receive the link to your online gallery.

Now that the colder months have arrived, the funds to help HSWM running are needed more than ever. Here's why:

The building was last expanded 18 years ago and so they are making critical repairs and updates to their facility Some of the repairs include new rooftop units, energy recovery ventilators, and re-sealing and caulking the masonry The goal is to ensure the more than 200 animals in their care stay warm, dry, and comfortable. Asking all community members to consider giving. All donors who make gifts over $100 will receive donor recognition on-site at Humane Society of West Michigan. Make your gift online at http://www.hswestmi.org/donate/or calling us at 616-791-8138 for more information.

If you would like to consider Blaze for adoption or any other animal, be sure to visit HSWM at 3077 Wilson Dr. NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49534