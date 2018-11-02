Funeral arrangements set for boy killed while trick-or-treating

Posted 4:56 PM, November 2, 2018, by

Brady Sexton, from ObitTree.com

SHERIDAN, Mich. – Funeral arrangements have been made for an 8-year-old boy who was killed in an accident Halloween night.

The funeral for Brady Sexton will be Monday, November 5 in the gymnasium of Central Montcalm High School in Stanton, Michigan at 3:00 p.m.  School will be released two hours early on Monday.  The visitation will be Sunday from 3:00 -7:00 p.m. at Trinity Church in Stanton.

Brady died Wednesday night when he fell off of a trailer in Sheridan, Michigan while trick-or-treating on Halloween night. He was a 3rd grader at Central Montcalm Upper Elementary School.

