Grab the perfect gift at the Ribbons and Bows Arts and Crafts Show

Posted 11:39 PM, November 2, 2018, by

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.– The holidays will be here before you know it and you can grab the perfect gift for that special someone Saturday.

From 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. you can browse the collection of unique crafts at the Ribbons and Bows Arts and Crafts Holiday Show at Aquinas College.

All of the items will be made by artists from West Michigan and part of the proceeds will benefit the Peninsular Academy on the college’s campus.

It’s only $1 to attend, and children get in for free.

