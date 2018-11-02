Grand Rapids Pizza & Delivery under new ownership

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.– Some changes are coming to one Grand Rapids pizza joint.

The owner of “Grand Rapids Pizza and Delivery” posted a video to Facebook earlier this week to announce the closing.

The pizzeria opened in 2004 and has become a staple in the community.

The good news is, it’s not entirely gone. The business is under new ownership and the name will change to “Heritage Hill Pizza” and will be run by the Provenzano family.

The menu won’t change except for a couple of new additions for you to try.

The owner thanked all of the customers for their support and says that he still plans to visit the business from time to time.

