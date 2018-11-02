Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital gets accreditation from Adult Congenital Heart Association

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

In recognition of its expertise in serving adults with congenital heart disease, Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital has received accreditation from the Adult Congenital Heart Association.

The Adult Congenital Heart Association is a nationwide organization focused on connecting patients, family members and health care providers to form a community of support and network of experts with knowledge of congenital heart disease.

This new accreditation is the accomplishment of Stephen Cook, MD, director of the Adult Congenital Heart Disease Program at Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital, in collaboration with the ACHD team and Congenital Heart Center.

Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital received accreditation by meeting ACHA’s criteria, which includes medical services, personnel requirements, and going through a rigorous accreditation process, both of which were developed over a number of years through a collaboration with doctors, physician assistants, nurse practitioners, nurses and ACHD patients.

They have many areas of expertise within the ACHD unit such as:

• Adolescent and adult congenital heart disease clinics

• Contraception and management of high-risk pregnancy

• Care of connective tissue disorders

• Cutting edge electrophysiology, transcatheter and surgical therapies

• Advanced heart failure therapy

• Cardiac transplantation evaluation

Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital Congenital Heart Center has also been rated the best in the U.S. by U.S. News & World Report.

To learn more about their team and services, visit helendevoschildrens.org or call (616)-267-9150.