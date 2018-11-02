Help kids find their forever home at DA Blodgett- St. John’s Adoption Celebration

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A lot of children in the West Michigan area are looking for their forever home. DA Blodgett- St. John's is always looking for families that are looking to expand their family, or looking to help with their mission, which is why they're hosting an Adoption Celebration next week.

Families are invited to come see kids that want to be adopted, and interact with them through a variety of activities. The event will have interactive performances, a photo booth, a ninja warrior course, athletic courts, face paint, gaming stations, a skate park and more.

The Adoption Celebration will be held at the Three Mile Project on November 11, from 1 to 4 p.m.

RSVP by calling (616)-459-7945 or visit Eventbrite.