Hot location of Bridge Street to be closed for a week

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Part of the Bridge Street corridor where traffic volume is increasing due to popular new destinations will be closed for a week.

Beginning Monday, November 5, Bridge Street will be closed between Broadway and Seward avenues. The closure will begin Monday at 8 a.m. and should be over by Friday, November 9 at 4 p.m.

Ironically, the closure is required by yet more development on the near West side. Developers who obtained and demolished the old Red Lion location at 449 Bridge Street NW need to do utility work under the street.

City officials recommend eastbound drivers go north on Seward to 2nd Street as a detour. Westbound drivers are advised to go north of Broadway Avenue to 3rd Street.