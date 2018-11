GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — You can use your “I Voted” sticker for a free day at the zoo on Election Day.

John Ball Zoo says that people who vote Nov. 6 and wear the sticker can get in for free. Those who voted by mail can bring their voter ID card, according to a release.

Admission to the zoo is typically $8.50 for adults and $7.50 for seniors and children.