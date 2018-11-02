× Kent County police dogs get new body armor vests

KENT COUNTY, Mich.– Some police K9s in West Michigan will be a little safer on the job, thanks to some much needed donated body armor.

Seven police dogs at Kent County Sheriff’s Office received their body armor this week.

Sabre, Blu, Shadow, Brick, Bodi, RJ, and Duke are now much better protected against knives and bullets.

All of the vests were donated through the non-profit ‘Vested Interest.’ Each one costs just over $1,000.

More than 3,100 have been donated to dogs in the U.S. since 2009.

They’re also receiving “Buddy Bags” thanks to ‘Custom Profile’ and ‘K9 Defender,’ which will give them medical equipment and $500 dollars in gift cards for food, toys, and other needed equipment.