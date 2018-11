× LaughFest opens registration for performers

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.– If you’d like to perform in next year’s LaughFest, you can now sign up.

Categories for the showcases include stand-up, improv/sketch, college stand-up, and college improv.

Individuals of all ages and groups of any size are encouraged to apply.

You can do so online through December 16th.

Gilda’s plans to announce headliners for the festival later this month.

LaughFest 2019 is scheduled from March 7 to 17.