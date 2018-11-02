Long lines for $1.93 gas promotion in Comstock Park

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. — A gas station in Comstock Park was selling gas for under $2 a gallon on Friday.

A large crowd of vehicles lined up outside the Circle K gas station at W. River Drive and Pine Island to fill up. Gas for people was $1.93 per gallon if you paid at the pump, and $1.99 if you paid in cash.

Gas station employees say the price was part of a promotion for its reopening after its storefront was remodeled. It ran from 11 a.m. and ended at 2 p.m. on Friday.

At 2 p.m., gas prices at the station jumped up to $2.50 for people paying at the pump and $2.56 for people paying in cash. Those in line before the promotion ended were still able to get the cheaper gas.

According to Gas Buddy, other area gas stations were listed between $2.55 and $2.64 per gallon. The average price statewide is $2.72 as of Friday.