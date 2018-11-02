Man arrested on felony sexual assault charges of a Hope College student

HOLLAND, Mich. — Police say they made an arrest in connection to alleged assault of a Hope College student last month.

Tristen Reyes was reportedly taken into custody around 9:00 p.m. on Friday in the 100 block of East 48th Street in Holland.

Authorities say they obtained a felony warrant for Tristen Reyes in connection with the Oct. 20 assault. It happened at about 2:00 a.m. on the sidewalk of 14th Street near College Avenue when he allegedly grabbed a 21-year-old female student from behind and started forcibly touching her.

He was taken into custody on felony charges.