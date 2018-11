Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DIMONDALE, Mich. - An elementary school teacher in Dimondale starts his class off differently from most.

Ty Cotter at Dimondale Elementary School has a special handshake for each of his 28 students. They start off each morning with the handshakes as a greeting.

Students tells FOX 17 that the handshakes make them feel ready to tackle their day.

You can watch the whole line of students below: