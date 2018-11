Mid-term Election Races – November 2018

FOX 17 – Tuesday, November 6 is Election Day across Michigan and the country. Michigan has several statewide races and issues on the ballot, but many counties, cities and legislative districts also have races. You should consult with your county or city or township clerk for questions regarding your ballot.

Statewide Ballot Proposals

Proposal 18-1: Coalition to Regulate Marijuana Like Alcohol

Proposal 18-2: Voters Not Politicians (Gerrymandering)

Proposal 18-3: Promote the Vote (Procedure to register to vote)

Governor

Bill Schuette – Republican

Gretchen Whitmer – Democrat

Bill Gelineau – Libertarian

Todd Schleiger – U.S. Taxpayers

Jennifer Kurland – Green

Keith Butkovich – Natural Law

Secretary of State

Mary Treder Lang – Republican

Jocelyn Benson – Democrat

Gregory Scott Stempfle – Libertarian

Chris Graveline – No Party

U.S. Senate

Debbie Stabenow – Democrat (I)

John James – Republican

George Huffman III – U.S. Taxpayers

Marcia Squier – Green

John Howard Wilhelm – Natural Law

U.S Congressional – 2nd District

Bill Huizenga – Republican (I)

Rob Davidson – Democrat

Ronald Graeser – U.S. Taxpayers

U.S. Congressional – 3rd District

Justin Amash – Republican (I)

Cathy Albro – Democrat

Ted Gerrard – U.S. Taxpayers

U.S. Congressional – 4th District

John Moolenaar – Republican (I)

Jerry Hilliard – Democrat

U.S Congressional – 6th District

Fred Upton – Republican (I)

Matt Longjohn – Democrat

Stephen Young – U.S. Taxpayers

U.S Congressional – 7th District

Tim Walberg – Republican (I)

Gretchen Driskell – Democrat

State Senate – 19th District

John Bizon – Republican

Jason Noble – Democrat

Joseph Gillotte – Libertarian

State Senate – 20th District

Margaret O’Brien – Republican (I)

Sean McCann – Democrat

Lorence Wenke – Libertarian

State Senate – 21st District

Ian Haight – Democrat

Kim LaSata – Republican

State Senate – 26th District

Garnet Lewis – Democrat

Aric Nesbitt – Republican

Erwin Haas – Libertarian

Robert Alway – Green

State Senate – 28th District

Peter MacGregor – Republican (I)

Craig Beach – Democrat

Nathan Hewer – Libertarian

State Senate – 29th District

Chris Afendoulis – Republican

Winnie Brinks – Democrat

Robert VanNoller – Libertarian

Louis Palus – Working Class

State Senate – 30th District

Jeanette Schipper – Democrat

Roger Victory – Republican

Mary Buzema – Libertarian

State Senate – 33rd District

Mark Bignell – Democrat

Rick Outman – Republican

Christopher Comden – U.S. Taxpayers

State Senate – 34th District

Jon Bumstead – Republican

Poppy Sias-Hernadez – Democrat

Max Riekse – Libertarian

State House – 58th District

Eric Leutheuser – Republican (I)

Tamara Barnes – Democrat

State House – 59th District

Aaron Miller – Republican (I)

Dennis B. Smith – Democrat

State House – 60th District

Jon Hoadley – Democrat (I)

William Baker – Republican

State House – 61st District

Brandt Iden – Republican (I)

Alberta Griffin – Democrat

State House – 62nd District

Jim Haadsma – Democrat

Dave Morgan – Republican

State House – 63rd District

Jennifer Aniano – Democrat

Matt Hall – Republican

Ronald Hawkins – Libertarian

John Anthony La Pietra – Green

State House – 66th District

Beth Griffin – Republican (I)

Dan Seibert – Democrat

State House – 70th District

James Lower – Republican (I)

Kresta Train – Democrat

State House – 72nd District

Steven Johnson – Republican (I)

Ron Draayer – Democrat

State House – 73rd District

Lynn Afendoulis – Republican

Bill Saxton – Democrat

State House – 74th District

Meagan Carr – Democrat

Mark Huizenga – Republican

State House – 75th District

David LaGrand – Democrat (I)

Daniel Allen Schutte – Republican

State House – 76th District

Amanda Brand – Republican

Rachel Hood – Democrat

State House – 77th District

Tommy Brann – Republican (I)

Dana Knight – Democrat

Patty Malowney – Libertarian

Brandon Hoezee – U.S. Taxpayers

State House – 79th District

Joey Andrews – Democrat

Pauline Wendzel – Republican

State House – 80th District

Mary Whiteford – Republican (I)

Mark Ludwig – Democrat

State House – 86th District

Thomas Albert – Republican (I)

Lauren Taylor – Democrat

State House – 87th District

Julie Calley – Republican (I)

Shawn Marie Winters – Democrat

State House – 88th District

Luke Meerman – Republican

Heidi Zuniga – Democrat

State House – 89th District

Jim Lilly – Republican (I)

Jerry Sias – Democrat

State House – 90th District

Christopher Banks – Democrat

Bradley Slagh – Republican

State House – 91st District

Tanya Cabala – Democrat

Greg Van Woerkom – Republican

State House – 92nd District

Terry Sabo – Democrat (I)

Gail Eichorst – Republican

State House – 100th District

Scott A. Van Singel – Republican (I)

Sandy Clarke – Democrat

State House – 102nd District

Michele Hoitenga – Republican (I)

Dion Adams – Democrat

State Board of Education – 2 Positions

Trustee – Michigan State University – 2 Positions

Regent of the University of Michigan – 2 Positions

Michigan Supreme Court Justice – 2 Positions

17th Circuit Court – Kent County

Curt Benson

Alida Bryant

Christina Elmore

Scott Noto

Newaygo Probate Court

Melissa Dykman

Michael Page

10th District Court – Calhoun County

Daniel Buscher

Tracie Tomak

ALLEGAN COUNTY

County Commissioner – District 1

County Commissioner – District 2

County Commissioner – District 3

County Commissioner – District 4

County Commissioner – District 5

County Commissioner – District 6

County Commissioner – District 7

Hamilton School Board – 5 for 2 seats

Martin School Board – 6 for 5 seats

Plainwell School Board – 5 for 4 seats

Gobles School Board – 4 for 2 seats (partial term)

Caledonia School Board – 3 for 2 seats

Allegan District Library – 5 for 4 seats

Otsego City Commission – 5 for 3 seats

Plainwell City Commission – 4 for 3 seats

Wayland Mayor – 2 for 1 seat

Hopkins Village Trustee – 7 for 6 seats

Martin Village Trustee – 3 for 2 seats

Saugatuck Twp. Treasurer – 2 for 1 seat

Saugatuck Twp. Clerk Recall – 2 for 1 seat

Saugatuck Twp. Trustee Recall – 2 Recalls – 2 for 1 seat in both instances

Ottawa Area Intermediate School District Regional Enhancement Millage – $11.2 Million

BARRY COUNTY

County Commissioner – District 1

County Commissioner – District 3

County Commissioner – District 4

County Commissioner – District 5

County Commissioner – District 6

Middleville Village Trustee – 4 for 3 seats

Woodland Village Trustee – 2 for 1 seat

Hastings Schools Board – 3 for 2 seats

Maple Valley Schools Board – 9 for 4 seats

Bellevue Schools Board – 4 for 2 seats

Caledonia Schools Board – 3 for 2 seats

Grand Rapids Community College Board – 4 for 2 seats

Gull Lake Schools Board – 7 for 3 seats

Kzoo Valley College Trustee – 7 for 3 seats

Kellogg Community College – 3 for 2 seats

Martin Schools Board – 6 for 5 seats

Plainwell Schools Board – 5 for 4 seats

Prairieville Police Millage – $55k

BERRIEN COUNTY

County Commissioner – District 1

County Commissioner – District 7

County Commissioner – District 9

County Commissioner – District 12

Buchanan City Commissioner – 7 for 3 seats

Coloma City Commissioner – 4 for 3 seats

New Buffalo City Commissioner – 4 for 2 seats

Niles City Commissioner – Ward 2 – 2 for 1 seat

Niles City Commissioner – Ward 4 – 2 for 1 seat

Watervliet City Commissioner – 5 for 3 seats

Baroda Village Trustee – 4 for 3 seats

Berrien Springs Village Trustee – 4 for 3 seats

Galien Village President – 2 for 1 seat

Galien Village Trustee – 4 for 3 seats

Grand Beach Village Commissioner – 6 for 3 seats

Three Oaks Village Trustee – 6 for 3 seats

Buchanan School Board – 3 for 2 seats

Covert School Board – 7 for 3 seats

Covert School Board – 2 for 1 seat (partial term)

New Buffalo School Board – 5 for 4 seats

River Valley School Board – 4 for 2 seats

St. Joseph School Board – 5 for 3 seats

Buchanan Dial-a-Ride Millage – $87k

Berrien Springs School Bond Proposal – $19.3 Million

BRANCH COUNTY

Union City Village President – 4 for 1 seat

Union City Village Trustee – 9 for 3 seats

Union City School Board – 3 for 2 seats

Bronson School Board – 4 for 2 seats

Bronson Schools Millage Proposal – $400k

Quincy School Board – 3 for 2 seats

Quincy School Board – 3 for 2 seats (partial term)

Quincy Police Millage – $150k

Camden-Frontier Schools Operating Millage Renewal – $674k

Glen Oaks Community College Campus Improvements Millage – $969k

CASS COUNTY

County Commissioner – District 2

Southwestern Michigan College Trustee – 4 for 2 seats

Edwardsburg Schools Trustee – 4 for 3 seats

Edwardsburg Village Trustee – 5 for 4 seats

Cassopolis Village Trustee – 5 for 3 seats

Dowagiac District Library Millage – $523k

CALHOUN COUNTY

County Commissioner – District 1

County Commissioner – District 2

County Commissioner – District 3

County Commissioner – District 4 (3 running)

County Commissioner – District 7

Albion Mayor (3 running)

Albion City Council – 2 for 1 seat

Marshall Mayor

Battle Creek School Board – 3 for 2 seats

Bellevue School Board – 4 for 2 seats

Gull Lake School Board – 7 for 3 seats

Harper Creek School Board – 3 for 2 seats

Harper Creek School Board – 2 for 1 seat (partial)

Hastings School Board – 3 for 2 seats

Marshall School Board – 4 for 2 seats

Olivet School Board – 4 for 2 seats

Tekonsha School Board – 3 for 2 seats

K-College Board of Trustees – 7 for 3 seats

Kellogg Community College – 3 for 2 seats

Bedford Township Supervisor – 3 for 1 seat (RECALL SPECIAL ELECTION)

Tekonsha Township Trustee – 3 for 1 seat

Olivet Schools Operating Millage – $710k

EATON COUNTY

County Commissioner – District 1

County Commissioner – District 2

County Commissioner – District 4

County Commissioner – District 6

County Commissioner – District 7

County Commissioner – District 10

County Commissioner – District 12

County Commissioner – District 14

County Commissioner – District 15

District Court Judge – 54A

Lansing Community College Trustee – 3 for 2 seats

Bellevue School Board – 4 for 2 seats

Eaton Rapids School Board – 3 for 2 seats

Grand Ledge School Board – 3 for 2 seats

Maple Valley School Board – 8 for 4 seats

Olivet School Board – 4 for 2 seats

Bellevue Village President – 2 for 1 seat

Vermontville Village Trustee – 4 for 3 seats

Charlotte Public Schools Bond Proposal – $54.5 Million

Grand Ledge Schools Bond Proposal – $39.9 Million

IONIA COUNTY

County Commissioner – District 1

County Commissioner – District 3

County Commissioner – District 4

County Commissioner – District 5

County Commissioner – District 7

Belding School Board – 3 for 2 seats

Ionia School Board – 4 for 2 seats

Pewamo Westphalia School Board – 3 for 2 seats

Carson City-Crystal School Board – 4 for 3 seats

Lansing Community College Board – 3 for 2 seats

Grand Rapids Community College Board – 4 for 2 seats

Montcalm Community College Board – 3 for 2 seats

Belding City Council – 4 for 3 seats

Ionia Community Library Millage – $492k

KALAMAZOO COUNTY

County Commissioner – District 1

County Commissioner – District 3

County Commissioner – District 4

County Commissioner – District 5

County Commissioner – District 8

County Commissioner – District 9

County Commissioner – District 10

County Commissioner – District 11

Comstock Township Trustee – 3 for 1 seat

Kzoo Township Trustee – 2 for 1 seat

Kalamazoo Valley College Board Member – 7 for 6 seats

Kellogg Community College – 3 for 2 seats

Galesburg City Mayor – 2 for 1 seat

Galesburg City Council Member – 4 for 3 seats

Richland Village Trustee – 4 for 3 seats

Vicksburg Village Trustee – 5 for 3 seats

Comstock School Board Member – 6 for 4 seats

Galesburg-Augusta School Board Member – 4 for 3 seats

Gull Lake Community Schools Board Member – 7 for 3 seats

Kalamazoo Public Schools Board Member – 5 for 2 seats

Lawton Community Schools Board Member – 4 for 2 seats

Parchment Schools Board Member – 3 for 2 seats

Plainwell Schools Board Member – 5 for 4 seats

Portage Public Schools Board Member – 4 for 3 seats

Kalamazoo Public Library Board Member – 6 for 3 seats

Parchment Public Library Board Member – 4 for 3 seats

Portage Public Library Board Member – 5 for 3 seats

Glen Oaks Community College Improvements Millage – $969k

KENT COUNTY

County Commissioner – District 1

County Commissioner – District 2

County Commissioner – District 4

County Commissioner – District 5

County Commissioner – District 6

County Commissioner – District 7

County Commissioner – District 9

County Commissioner – District 11

County Commissioner – District 12

County Commissioner – District 13

County Commissioner – District 14

County Commissioner – District 15

County Commissioner – District 16

County Commissioner – District 17

County Commissioner – District 18

County Commissioner – District 19

Grand Rapids Community College Trustee – 4 for 2 seats

Montcalm Community College Trustee – 3 for 2 seats

Montcalm Community College Trustee – 2 for 1 seats

Cedar Springs City Council – 3 for 2 seats

Rockford City Council – 5 for 2 seats

Wyoming City Council – Ward 1 – 2 for 1 seat

Caledonia Village Trustee – 4 for 3 seats

Casnovia Village President – 3 for 1 seat

Kent City Village Clerk – 2 for 1 seat

Kent City Village President – 2 for 1 seat

Sand Lake Village President – 2 for 1 seat

Sparta Village Council – 4 for 3 seats

Belding Schools Board Member – 3 for 2 seats

Byron Center Schools Board Member – 5 for 3 seats

Byron Center Schools Board Member – 3 for 1 seat (partial)

Caledonia Schools Board Member – 3 for 2 seats

Cedar Springs Schools Board Member – 2 for 1 seat (partial)

Comstock Park Schools Board Member – 7 for 4 seats

East Grand Rapids Schools Board Member – 4 for 3 seats

Forest Hills Schools Board Member – 4 for 2 seats

Godwin Heights Schools Board Member – 4 for 3 seats

Grand Rapids Schools Board Member – 7 for 5 seats

Grandville Schools Board Member – 4 for 2 seats

Greenville Schools Board Member – 3 for 2 seats

Kenowa Hills Schools Board Member – 2 for 1 seat

Kent City Schools Board Member – 3 for 2 seats

Lakeview Schools Board Member – 4 for 2 seats

Northview Schools Board Member – 6 for 3 seats

Rockford Schools Board Member – 4 for 3 seats

Tri-County Schools Board Member – 3 for 2 seats

Wyoming Schools Board Member – 3 for 2 seats

Ready by Five Childhood Proposal – $243k

Cedar Springs Fire/Equipment Proposal – $3.1 Million

Forest Hills Bond Proposal – $130 Million

Greenville Schools Operating Millage – $3.8 Million

Kelloggsville Schools Bond Proposal – $19.2 Million

Lakeview Schools Operating Millage – $1.9 Million

Rockford Schools Operating Millage (1) – $5.2 Million

Rockford Schools Operating Millage (2) – $267k

Tri-County Schools Bond Proposal – $40.8 Million

MASON COUNTY

County Commissioner – District 1

County Commissioner – District 3

Ludington City Council – Ward 4 – 2 for 1 seat

Ludington City Council – Ward 5 – 2 for 1 seat

Ludington Mayor – 2 for 1 seat

MONTCALM COUNTY

County Commissioner – District 2

County Commissioner – District 5

Montcalm Community College Trustee – 3 for 2 seats

Montcalm Community College Trustee – 2 for 1 seat (partial term)

Carson City Mayor – 2 for 1 seat

Stanton City Mayor – 2 for 1 seat

Edmore Village President – 2 for 1 seat

Lakeview Village President – 2 for 1 seat

Edmore Village Trustee – 7 for 3 seats

Howard City Village Trustee – 5 for 3 seats

Belding Schools Board Member – 3 for 2 seats

Carson City-Crystal School Board Member – 4 for 3 seats

Montabella Schools Board Member – 4 for 3 seats

Greenville Schools Board Member – 3 for 2 seats

Lakeview Schools Board Member – 4 for 2 seats

Vestaburg Schools Board Member – 2 for 1 seat

Greenville Schools Operating Millage – $3.86 Million

Lakeview Schools Operating Millage – $1.9 Million

Tri-County Schools Bond Proposal – $40.7 Million

Vestaburg Schools Bond Proposal – $2.1 Million

MUSKEGON COUNTY

County Commissioner – District 1

County Commissioner – District 4

County Commissioner – District 5

County Commissioner – District 7

County Commissioner – District 8

County Commissioner – District 9

Dalton Township Trustee – 2 for 1 seat

Fruitland Township Parks & Rec Commissioner – 6 for 5 seats

Muskegon Township Trustee – 2 for 1 seat

Casnovia Village President – 2 for 1 seat

Lakewood Club Village Trustee – 6 for 3 seats

Roosevelt Park City Council Member – 3 for 2 seats

Fremont Schools Board Member – 5 for 2 seats

Grand Haven Schools Board Member – 5 for 2 seats

Holton Schools Board Member – 7 for 3 seats

Kent City Schools Board Member – 3 for 2 seats

Muskegon Public Schools Board Member – 5 for 2 seats

North Muskegon Schools Board Member – 6 for 3 seats

Oakridge Schools Board Member – 5 for 2 seats

Oakridge Schools Board Member – 3 for 1 seat (partial)

Orchard View Schools Board Member – 4 for 2 seats

Whitehall Schools Board Member – 4 for 2 seats

Muskegon County 911 Central Dispatch Surcharge Proposal

Blue Lake Township Fire Millage – $257k

Egelston Township Medical Marijuana Ordinance Amendment Proposal

Holton Schools Operating Millage – $770k

Mona Shores Public Schools Bond Proposal – $93.2 Million

Ottawa Area Intermediate Schools Regional Enhancement Millage – $11.2 Million

Fruitport District Library – $366k

NEWAYGO COUNTY

County Commissioner – District 4

Hesperia Village President – 2 for 1 seat

Hesperia Village Trustee – 4 for 3 seats

Fremont Public Schools Board member – 5 for 2 seats

Newaygo Public Schools Board member – 8 for 3 seats

Baldwin Public Schools Board member – 6 for 3 seats

Big Rapids Schools Board member – 3 for 2 seats

Grand Rapids Community College Board – 4 for 1 seat

Holton Public Schools Board member – 7 for 3 seats

Kent City Schools Board member – 3 for 2 seats

Montcalm Community College board – 3 for 2 seats

Montcalm Community College board – 2 for 1 seat (partial term)

Oakridge School Board – 5 for 4 seats

Oakridge School Board – 2 for 1 seat (partial term ending 2022)

Reed City Public Schools Board member – 4 for 3 seats

West Shore Community College Board – 3 for 2 seats

Newaygo County 911 Central Dispatch Surcharge Proposal

Holton Public Schools Operating Millage – $770k

Tri-County Schools Bond Proposal – $40.7 Million

White Cloud Community Bond Proposal – $3.1 Million

OTTAWA COUNTY

County Commissioner – District 3

County Commissioner – District 4

Port Sheldon Township Clerk – 2 for 1 seat

Grand Rapids Community College Board – 4 for 2 seats

Allendale Public Schools Board member – 5 for 2 seats

Grand Haven Schools Board member – 5 for 2 seats

Jenison Schools Board Member – 3 for 2 seats

West Ottawa Schools Board Member – 5 for 4 seats

Hamilton Schools Board Member – 4 for 2 seats

Grandville Schools Board Member – 4 for 2 seats

Kent City Schools Board Member – 3 for 2 seats

Ottawa County Tax Limitation Proposal

Ottawa Area Intermediate Schools Regional Enhancement Millage – $11.2 Million

Park Township Police/Emergency Millage Proposal – $713k

Zeeland Township Fire Millage – $403k

Zeeland Township Road Maintenance Renewal – $403k

Spring Lake Schools Operating Millage – $2.9 Million

VAN BUREN COUNTY

County Commissioner – District 5

County Commissioner – District 6

Columbia Township Trustee – 2 for 1 seat

Bloomingdale Village Trustee – 4 for 3 seats

Breedsville Village President – 2 for 1 seat

Decatur Village Trustee – 5 for 3 seats

Lawton Village Trustee – 4 for 3 seats

Mattawan Village Trustee – 5 for 4 seats

Mattawan Village Trustee – 2 for 1 seat (partial term, 2 years)

Paw Paw Village Trustee – 4 for 3 seats

Bangor Public Schools Member – 5 for 3 seats

Covert Public Schools Member – 7 for 3 seats

Covert Public Schools Member – 2 for 1 seat (partial term, 2 years)

Gobles Public Schools Member – 3 for 2 seats (partial term, 2 years)

Lawton Public Schools Member – 4 for 2 seats

Paw Paw Public Schools Member – 4 for 2 seats (partial term, 4 years)