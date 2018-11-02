Molina Healthcare hosting HOPE Winter Coat Giveaway for families in need

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.– Molina Healthcare of Michigan is distributing new coats along with other winter necessities to families in need.

It will be taking place on Saturday from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the Salvation Army on Division Avenue in Grand Rapids.

Attendees of all ages and sizes will have an opportunity to receive a coat while enjoying refreshments, entertainment, and festive family fun.

There will also be other activities available for children and families include:

  • Free scarves, hats, and gloves distributed by Magna International
  • Refreshments and snacks
  • Face painting and entertainment
  • Dr. Cleo, Molina’s feline mascot, greeting and taking photos with guests
  • Local radio station Star 105.7 playing music and providing giveaways

All winter gear will be handed out to pre-registered attendees and the public on a first-come-first-serve basis.

For more information just head over to Molina Healthcare’s website.

