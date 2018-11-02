Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for November 2

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

1. Officials are narrowing down plans for improving the area along the Grand River in downtown Grand Rapids.

On Thursday, Grand Rapids City officials hosted a meeting to discuss the River For All project. This is an effort to make the riverfront more accessible on both sides of the water in downtown Grand Rapids.

That includes creating more green spaces, and extending the river walk from Riverside Park all the way to Millennium Park.

The project is expected to cost about $445 million.

2. There's a new hotel popping up in Ottawa County. Part of the Avid hotel chain, it will go up on the corner of Byron Road and the I-196 Interchange in Zeeland.

It's actually part of the Park Place Development, which already includes a restaurant, and other retailers.

The four-story hotel will have more than 90 rooms with an indoor pool and other amenities.

Construction will begin next spring, and will take about a year.

3. A local playground got a new look to make it an accessible place for all kids to play called the Imagination Station 2.0.

The original Imagination Station on Y Drive in Grand Haven was built 28 years ago, and now the re-imagined version is open and better than ever!

Also there are posts on the playground that people can buy for $100, and have engraved.

There are about 50 left, and the money will go back into the project.

4. Starbucks unveiled its new holiday cup design, so let the debate begin! Four new cups will be in stores today, and if customers buy one, they'll get a free reusable red cup.

Customers who bring in those reusable cups through January 7 will get 50 cents off their order.

5. Today is a day to celelbrate everyone's favorite blue monster with a voracious appetite. It's Cookie Monster's birthday!

Jim Henson created the original version of cookie monster for a general foods commercial in 1966, and the beloved character appeared in the first episode of Sesame Street in 1969.

Of course, his googly eyes are never too big for his stomach, and he's always ready to enjoy more cookies!

To celebrate, make a plate of your favorite cookies or head out and buy some.