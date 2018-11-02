Saugatuck's season comes to an end with a loss to undefeated Pewamo-Westphalia, 42-20.
Pewamo-Westphalia 42, Saugatuck 20
-
Pewamo-Westphalia 42, Saranac 14
-
Rematches featured on the season finale of the Blitz
-
Battle for OK Red leads week 9 of the Blitz
-
11th Pink Arrow game leads Week 2 of the Blitz
-
2nd night of football games for Week 1 of the FOX 17 Blitz
-
-
Pewamo-Westphalia returns experienced and hungry
-
Pewamo-Westphalia 28, Williamston 27 – OT
-
Pewamo-Westphalia 61, Dansville 0
-
West Catholic, Unity Christian playoff showdown leads the Blitz in the 1st round
-
Pewamo-Westphalia 62, Saranac 14
-
-
Pewamo-Westphalia 38, Ithaca 0
-
West Michigan Conference title game leads week 7 of the Blitz
-
No. 15 Michigan starts slow, rebounds to beat Maryland 42-21