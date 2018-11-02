Police search for missing East Grand Rapids teen

EAST GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The East Grand Rapids Department of Public Safety is searching for a missing teen.

Jayzah Marie-Lyn Brown, 14, was last seen Oct. 30 on the northwest side of Grand Rapids, police said.

She is described as 5 feet 4 inches tall and 115 pounds with blonde hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a white hoodie, leggings, tennis shoes and a bright red backpack, according to police.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the East Grand Rapids Department of Public Safety at 616-949-7010 or Kent County Dispatch at 616-632-6100. You can also contact Silent Observer at 616-774-2345 or 866-774-2345.