Police searching for missing Newaygo Co. teen last seen on Halloween

GRANT, Mich. — Authorities are searching for a Newaygo County teen who went missing on Halloween.

The Michigan State Police Hart post says 13-year-old Brianna Dempsey was last seen Wednesday at her home in Grant and has not been heard from since.

Dempsey is described by police as being 5 feet 4 inches tall and around 110 pounds with sandy blonde hair.

She was last seen wearing a black sweater and gray Nike pants.  She may also have a backpack, police said.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Newaygo County Central Dispatch at 231-689-5288.

