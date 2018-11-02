Police seek man who dumped screws, nails in parking lots

Posted 1:08 PM, November 2, 2018, by

FERNDALE, Mich. (AP) — Police in suburban Detroit say a man dumped hundreds of screws and nails in parking lots for a courthouse and police station, leading to some flat tires.

The Ferndale Police Department posted images of the suspect Friday on Twitter after a police car, a vehicle driven by a courthouse employee and one driven by a member of the public got flat tires earlier in the week.

Video showing the suspect also was posted to YouTube. Police Sgt. Baron Brown tells WXYZ-TV that they believe the suspect “seemingly has some sort of beef with the criminal justice system.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police department.

