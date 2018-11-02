× Rematches featured on the season finale of the Blitz

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — 7 regular season rematches will be featured Friday night on the season finale of the Blitz.

Zeeland West (8-2) meets Zeeland East (9-1) in the game of the week, the Chix won the regular season game but the Dux are 3-0 against their chief rival in the postseason.

Saugatuck (9-1) and Pewamo-Westphalia (10-0) did not play in the regular season but did meet in last year’s division 7 state championship game at Ford Field and have played in 4 of the last 5 postseasons, Friday they make up the Blitz Battle.

Other games we are planning to send a camera to on Friday night include:

Rockford (6-4) at Hudsonville (7-3)

Okemos (7-3) at Portage Northern (8-2)

Jenison (7-3) at Mona Shores (9-1)

Cedar Springs (9-1) at Mt. Pleasant (10-0)

Grand Rapids Christian (8-2) at Muskegon (10-0)

Battle Creek Central (7-3) at Parma Western (9-1)

Whitehall (8-2) at Grand Rapids Catholic Central (9-1)

South Christian (6-4) at Holland Christian (7-3)

Paw Paw (8-2) at Edwardsburg (10-0)

Hopkins (9-1) vs. Kalamazoo United (10-0) at Vicksburg

Oakridge (9-1) vs. Unity Christian (8-2) at Jenison

Lansing Catholic (9-1) at Portland (10-0)

Delton Kellogg (7-3) at Schoolcraft (8-2)

Centreville (9-1) at Cassopolis (10-0)

Holton (6-4) at Decatur (6-4)

The Blitz airs Friday night at 10:30 p.m. with a full hour of highlights, reaction and analysis.