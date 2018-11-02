Rematches featured on the season finale of the Blitz

Posted 8:00 AM, November 2, 2018, by

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — 7 regular season rematches will be featured Friday night on the season finale of the Blitz.

Zeeland West (8-2) meets Zeeland East (9-1) in the game of the week, the Chix won the regular season game but the Dux are 3-0 against their chief rival in the postseason.

Saugatuck (9-1) and Pewamo-Westphalia (10-0) did not play in the regular season but did meet in last year’s division 7 state championship game at Ford Field and have played in 4 of the last 5 postseasons, Friday they make up the Blitz Battle.

Other games we are planning to send a camera to on Friday night include:

  • Rockford (6-4) at Hudsonville (7-3)
  • Okemos (7-3) at Portage Northern (8-2)
  • Jenison (7-3) at Mona Shores (9-1)
  • Cedar Springs (9-1) at Mt. Pleasant (10-0)
  • Grand Rapids Christian (8-2) at Muskegon (10-0)
  • Battle Creek Central (7-3) at Parma Western (9-1)
  • Whitehall (8-2) at Grand Rapids Catholic Central (9-1)
  • South Christian (6-4) at Holland Christian (7-3)
  • Paw Paw (8-2) at Edwardsburg (10-0)
  • Hopkins (9-1) vs. Kalamazoo United (10-0) at Vicksburg
  • Oakridge (9-1) vs. Unity Christian (8-2) at Jenison
  • Lansing Catholic (9-1) at Portland (10-0)
  • Delton Kellogg (7-3) at Schoolcraft (8-2)
  • Centreville (9-1) at Cassopolis (10-0)
  • Holton (6-4) at Decatur (6-4)

The Blitz airs Friday night at 10:30 p.m. with a full hour of highlights, reaction and analysis.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s