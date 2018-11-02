The Rockford Rams keep moving on in the playoffs, ending Hudsonville's season, 24-21.
Rockford 24, Hudsonville 21
-
Battle for OK Red leads week 9 of the Blitz
-
Team chemistry has Rockford excited for 2018
-
Surprise 3-0 squads meet in week 4 of the Blitz
-
Rockford 13, Hudsonville 7
-
West Catholic, Unity Christian playoff showdown leads the Blitz in the 1st round
-
-
Yonkers adjusts to new role as head coach at Cornerstone
-
West Michigan Conference title game leads week 7 of the Blitz
-
Rematches featured on the season finale of the Blitz
-
Battle of OK Black unbeatens leads the Blitz in Week 8
-
Rockford and Caledonia play to 1-1 tie, Fighting Scots share OK Red title
-
-
125-year-old rivalry renews on Week 6 of the Blitz
-
OK Conference crossovers headline week 3 on the Blitz
-
After lengthy lightning delay, Michigan tops MSU 21-7