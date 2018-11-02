Suspects arrested in string of cell phone store break-ins spanning three counties

Posted 5:56 AM, November 2, 2018

KENTWOOD, Mich. -- Three suspects have been arrested in connection to what police say is a multi-county ring of cell phone store break-ins and thefts.

Police in Kentwood say their investigation took them to Pheasant Ridge Apartments in Kentwood near 32nd and Breton where the suspects were located.

Officers were scene combing through cars, searching for evidence.

Police in Grand Rapids originally told FOX 17 this incident stemmed from a business break-in around the same area early Friday morning, but Kentwood police say they have no record of a business being broken into.

