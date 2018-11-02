Suspects still at-large in cell phone thefts

High School Football Playoffs – Scoreboard

Posted 6:38 PM, November 2, 2018

KENTWOOD, Mich. – Police are still looking for two suspects after a “smash and grab” robbery at a cell phone store in St. Joseph, Michigan.

Around 3:00 a.m. on Friday, five people broke into the AT&T store on Main Street and, in 40 seconds, managed to steal more than $10,000 worth of merchandise.

A few hours later, three of those suspects were arrested at the Pheasant Ridge Apartments in Kentwood.  Two of the suspects got away.

The Kent County Sheriff says there were also break-ins reported at cell phone stores in Grandville and Walker and Grand Rapids Police say there was an attempted break-in at the Sprint store on Breton Avenue SE.  It is not clear if all the thefts are connected.

If you have any information, contact your local law enforcement department or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

 

