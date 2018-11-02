× What’s On – NFL broadcasts for Week #9

FOX 17 – The Detroit Lions are playing just their 2nd division game of the season on Sunday, which will be right here on FOX 17.

The Lions visit Minnesota to take on the Vikings at 1:00 p.m. Fox has the doubleheader this week, and we, and the entire country get to see the potential shootout between the New Orleans Saints and Los Angeles Rams at 4:25 p.m.

CBS only has one game this week for our market, and since the Lions play at 1:00 p.m., West Michigan gets the 4:00 p.m. game of the Los Angeles Chargers visiting the Seattle Seahawks.

The Packers are on Sunday night this week. The Bears play at Buffalo at the same time as the Lions, so you’ll need to head to your local sports bar to catch that one if you so choose.