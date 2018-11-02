Woman arrested after crashing into Muskegon Hts. liquor store

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. - A woman was arrested after driving into a Muskegon Heights liquor store, injuring a man who was making a delivery.

The crash happened Tuesday night at the Blue Bird's Packaged Liquor store in the 3400 block of Hoyt Street.

The woman was identified by the Muskegon County Prosecutor as Samantha Baxter, 37. She is being charged with Driving Under the Influence of a Controlled Substance Causing Injury and as a Habitual Offender.

The man was taken to Hackley Hospital with injuries and then transferred to a Grand Rapids hospital for further treatment.