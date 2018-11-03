An unsettled week ahead in West Michigan

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST MICHIGAN – West Michigan will see mostly sunny skies Saturday with calm winds. Temperatures will work into the upper 40s. Saturday will be the best day of the next seven so make sure to get outside and enjoy!

Our next low-pressure system will move into on Sunday bringing rain as early as Sunday morning. This will start as light to moderate rain before we have dry time by late morning to early afternoon. Mostly cloudy skies will remain when rain is not present. The more widespread rain with possibility some lightning and thunder embedded in the showers will arrive after sunset. Those showers will continue overnight into the early hours of Monday morning.

Tuesday for Election day we expect to have a stronger storm system giving us heavy rainfall with isolated thunderstorms and gusty winds. This system will continue through the afternoon and evening and the gusty winds will even last into Wednesday.

West Michigan will continue to have an unsettled week with rain and even snow chances. Starting Wednesday, we could see an isolated mix with our best chance arriving on Friday even having some of our first accumulating snow.