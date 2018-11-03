Committee seeking sponsors for ice skating rink

Posted 12:04 AM, November 3, 2018, by

LUDINGTON, Mich. -- Officials are looking into bringing an ice skating rink to the north west corner of the mitten.

The Downtown Ludington Board has been looking into options for how to make this project happen.

Currently, the marketing committee is seeking pledges in the form of a $500 sponsorship to cover the cost of purchasing the ice rink.

Each sponsorship would include a logo banner on the fence around the ice rink.

If there's enough support, the idea will be presented to the board for approval at the November 5th board meeting.

If it's approved, the rink could be installed in December and would remain open, free of charge, through the winter.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s