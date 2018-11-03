Committee seeking sponsors for ice skating rink

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LUDINGTON, Mich. -- Officials are looking into bringing an ice skating rink to the north west corner of the mitten.

The Downtown Ludington Board has been looking into options for how to make this project happen.

Currently, the marketing committee is seeking pledges in the form of a $500 sponsorship to cover the cost of purchasing the ice rink.

Each sponsorship would include a logo banner on the fence around the ice rink.

If there's enough support, the idea will be presented to the board for approval at the November 5th board meeting.

If it's approved, the rink could be installed in December and would remain open, free of charge, through the winter.