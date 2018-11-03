× Deputies investigate sexual assault near Grand Valley State University campus

ALLENDALE, Mich. — Deputies are investigating an alleged sexual assault near Grand Valley State University.

It happened just after midnight on Saturday at the Alpine Student Living apartment complex on Lodge Dr.

The victim told police that they were at a party when they were given a drink, which had an unknown substance and then lost consciousness.

When the victim woke up they came to the realization they had been sexually assaulted.

If you know anything you’re being asked to call he Ottawa County Sheriff’s Department.