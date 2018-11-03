Driver airlifted to hospital after serious crash on Chicago Drive

Posted 5:49 PM, November 3, 2018, by , Updated at 05:52PM, November 3, 2018

ZEELAND TWP, Mich. — Police say a woman was seriously injured after a crash in Ottawa County Saturday morning.

It happened around 10:45 a.m. along eastbound Chicago Drive and 56th Avenue in Zeeland Township.

According to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office, a 26-year-old woman from Wyoming failed to see the truck in front of her was turning into a driveway. They say the woman’s vehicle slammed into the back of the truck before coming to rest on its side.

The woman was airlifted to a West Michigan hospital with serious injuries. The 48-year-old driver from West Olive was injured, but is considered to be in stable condition.

