× Early burst propels MSU past Maryland 10-3 at halftime

COLLEGE PARK, Md. – Michigan State jumped out to a 10-3 lead over Maryland at halftime of their battle between 5-3 Big Ten Conference college football combatants at Maryland Stadium on a windy Saturday afternoon.

The contest capped a chaotic week for the Maryland football program, which saw the school reinstate suspended football coach D.J. Durkin on Tuesday and then dismiss him on Wednesday. Offensive coordinator Matt Canada once again resumed his role as the Terrapins’ interim coach.

MSU entered the game as a 3-point favorite. Junior Brian Lewerke returned as the starting quarterback after experiencing a shoulder injury in the team’s Oct. 13 victory at Penn State.

Maryland received the opening kickoff but the Spartans scored first when Connor Heyward scampered 18 yards up the middle for a 7-0 advantage at the 7:55 mark of the opener.

Michigan State came right back with Matt Coghlin’s 33-yard field goal for a 10-0 bulge with 3:32 to go in the first frame, a score that stood until the initial break.

Maryland got on the board with 5:13 left in the half as Joseph Petrino booted a 23-yard field goal to close the count to 10-3, which remained the score at intermission.

Next up for Michigan State will be a homefield encounter with Big Ten rival Ohio State next Saturday.

Maryland’s next outing will be a trip to Bloomington, Ind., for another Big Ten tussle against Indiana that same day.

The kickoff times for both games have yet to be decided.