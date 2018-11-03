Election Day storm will bring heavy rain, strong wind

WEST MICHIGAN — If you plan on heading to the polls this Tuesday, make sure you budget extra time. A potent fall storm will quickly spin-up right over the state, sending blinding rain into our area.

We will be working with the warm side of this system, meaning it will be all rain throughout Election Day. The heaviest rain at this point will fall during the morning, with more showers expected in the evening after a potential lull in the afternoon. If you want to avoid the rain, the best time to head to the polls will be during lunchtime.

Wind throughout the day will be strong, even during the times where rain is not falling. Sustained wind of 15 to 25 mph is likely, with gusts in spots approaching 40 mph.

This is going to be a system that brings much colder air into West Michigan from Wednesday and beyond. Models show temperatures well below normal, with more systems progressing through behind it. All this will potentially lead to accumulating snow by the end of the week and into next weekend, both from low-pressure systems and lake-effect.